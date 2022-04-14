GoCryptoMe (GCME) Tokenomics
GoCryptoMe (GCME) Information
"GoCryptoMe is a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides crowdfunding via cryptocurrency. With GoCryptoMe, the people are in power. Holders of our NFTs will be able to vote on a project’s inclusion on the GoCryptoMe crowdfunding website. If the project is determined to be a fully legal and legitimate cause, then the project’s creator will have free use of the platform. Through decentralization — once funds are in place — they cannot be censored or redirected by governments or corporate executives who may have agendas, biases, or are under pressure from third-parties. GoCryptoMe’s long-term goal is to create a platform where crowdfunding will be uncensored, secure, transparent, and free of corporate or political influence. A platform that can spread globally, giving users the best experience and the freedom to fund any cause, venture, or entity they love."
GoCryptoMe (GCME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GoCryptoMe (GCME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GoCryptoMe (GCME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GoCryptoMe (GCME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GCME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GCME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GCME's tokenomics, explore GCME token's live price!
GCME Price Prediction
Want to know where GCME might be heading? Our GCME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.