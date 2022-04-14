GoCryptoMe (GCME) Tokenomics

GoCryptoMe (GCME) Information

"GoCryptoMe is a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides crowdfunding via cryptocurrency. With GoCryptoMe, the people are in power. Holders of our NFTs will be able to vote on a project’s inclusion on the GoCryptoMe crowdfunding website. If the project is determined to be a fully legal and legitimate cause, then the project’s creator will have free use of the platform. Through decentralization — once funds are in place — they cannot be censored or redirected by governments or corporate executives who may have agendas, biases, or are under pressure from third-parties. GoCryptoMe’s long-term goal is to create a platform where crowdfunding will be uncensored, secure, transparent, and free of corporate or political influence. A platform that can spread globally, giving users the best experience and the freedom to fund any cause, venture, or entity they love."

Official Website:
https://gocryptome.io

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 39.80K
All-Time High:
$ 0.261989
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00039796
GoCryptoMe (GCME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GoCryptoMe (GCME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GCME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GCME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.