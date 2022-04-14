God Of Ethereum (GOE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into God Of Ethereum (GOE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
God Of Ethereum (GOE) Information

The "God of Ethereum" is a term used colloquially within the cryptocurrency community to refer to a meme coin or token that humorously pays homage to Ethereum's co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. These meme coins often emerge as a form of satire or playful tribute to Buterin's prominent role in the Ethereum ecosystem. While there isn't a specific token named "God of Ethereum," various meme coins have surfaced over time with similar themes, typically featuring Buterin's likeness or name in their branding. These tokens often gain popularity within online crypto communities for their entertainment value and sometimes even generate speculative interest among traders. It's important to note that meme coins like these are usually created as lighthearted projects and may not have any substantial utility or long-term viability beyond their novelty appeal. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before considering any investment in such tokens, as they often carry high levels of risk.

https://ethofgoe.xyz

God Of Ethereum (GOE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for God Of Ethereum (GOE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

God Of Ethereum (GOE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of God Of Ethereum (GOE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GOE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GOE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GOE's tokenomics, explore GOE token's live price!

Disclaimer

