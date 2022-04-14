Goku (GOKU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Goku (GOKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Goku (GOKU) Information Goku intends to build an exceptional NFT platform. He wants his followers to buy, sell and trade NFTs. As his cryptocurrency establishes itself, he is taking advantage of the opportunity and releasing different NFTs that are available on a limited basis. These NFTs are sold in limited numbers through Opensea or Rarible. A part of the proceeds will be donated to charity organizations, so the money can be used for a good cause. Official Website: https://gokuinu.io/ Buy GOKU Now!

Goku (GOKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goku (GOKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.33M $ 1.33M $ 1.33M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000000013294 $ 0.000000000013294 $ 0.000000000013294 Learn more about Goku (GOKU) price

Goku (GOKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Goku (GOKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOKU's tokenomics, explore GOKU token's live price!

