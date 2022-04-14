Gold Fintech Coin (GF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gold Fintech Coin (GF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gold Fintech Coin (GF) Information Gold Fintech (GF) Coin is a blockchain-based integrated payment solution designed to modernize the outdated financial infrastructure of developing countries, starting with Laos. Backed by KS GROUP, which holds an official license from the Laotian government, the project offers a secure, cost-effective, and scalable system for merchants, banks, and card issuers. GF Coin minimizes intermediaries through smart contracts, stores transaction data on-chain for transparency, and supports real-world use cases like online/offline payments, mobile settlements, and even a lottery system to drive ecosystem engagement. Its utility spans from being a payment medium and reward token to powering a decentralized lottery and OTC exchange for liquidity. Official Website: https://www.gf-c.info/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OsxKkf1TjqTTNWoTK05Cp1kh6ttQfGUs/view Buy GF Now!

Gold Fintech Coin (GF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gold Fintech Coin (GF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 904.97M $ 904.97M $ 904.97M All-Time High: $ 0.300006 $ 0.300006 $ 0.300006 All-Time Low: $ 0.060358 $ 0.060358 $ 0.060358 Current Price: $ 0.090497 $ 0.090497 $ 0.090497 Learn more about Gold Fintech Coin (GF) price

Gold Fintech Coin (GF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gold Fintech Coin (GF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GF's tokenomics, explore GF token's live price!

GF Price Prediction Want to know where GF might be heading? Our GF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!