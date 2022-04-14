GOLD8 (GOLD8) Information

GGoose (Golden Goose) is a community driven project. Be the first to own these one-of-a-kind, rare GGoose NFTs. Each NFT goose lays golden eggs which you can sell.

GOLD8 will be the utility in-game currency token used in this NFT play-to-earn game. GOLD8 can be used to farm for grain, and to level up GGoose. It can also be used as a currency to trade GGoose among players.