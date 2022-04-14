GOLD8 (GOLD8) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GOLD8 (GOLD8), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
GOLD8 (GOLD8) Information

GGoose (Golden Goose) is a community driven project. Be the first to own these one-of-a-kind, rare GGoose NFTs. Each NFT goose lays golden eggs which you can sell.

GOLD8 will be the utility in-game currency token used in this NFT play-to-earn game. GOLD8 can be used to farm for grain, and to level up GGoose. It can also be used as a currency to trade GGoose among players.

Official Website:
https://ggoose.farm/

GOLD8 (GOLD8) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOLD8 (GOLD8), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 500.00K
$ 500.00K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.06K
$ 7.06K
All-Time High:
$ 16.43
$ 16.43
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01326971
$ 0.01326971
Current Price:
$ 0.01410087
$ 0.01410087

GOLD8 (GOLD8) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GOLD8 (GOLD8) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GOLD8 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GOLD8 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GOLD8's tokenomics, explore GOLD8 token's live price!

Disclaimer

