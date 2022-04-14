Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) Tokenomics
Goldilocks DAO is a Berachain-native DeFi hub featuring a custom AMM (Goldiswap), NFT lending (Goldilend), and yield-tokenizing vaults (Goldivaults). Goldiswap introduces an “up-only” floor price and lets users unlock deep, interest-free liquidity without risk of liquidation. The Goldilocks DAO aims to offer unique and novel yield opportunities that drive value to Goldiswap, and grow a significant Treasury for LOCKS holders.
Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOCKS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOCKS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.