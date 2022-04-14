Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) Information Goldilocks DAO is a Berachain-native DeFi hub featuring a custom AMM (Goldiswap), NFT lending (Goldilend), and yield-tokenizing vaults (Goldivaults). Goldiswap introduces an "up-only" floor price and lets users unlock deep, interest-free liquidity without risk of liquidation. The Goldilocks DAO aims to offer unique and novel yield opportunities that drive value to Goldiswap, and grow a significant Treasury for LOCKS holders. Official Website: https://www.goldilocksdao.io/ Whitepaper: https://goldilocks.gitbook.io/docs

Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 226.51M $ 226.51M $ 226.51M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.17M $ 3.17M $ 3.17M All-Time High: $ 0.02144746 $ 0.02144746 $ 0.02144746 All-Time Low: $ 0.01289382 $ 0.01289382 $ 0.01289382 Current Price: $ 0.01398203 $ 0.01398203 $ 0.01398203

Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Goldilocks DAO (LOCKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOCKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOCKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

