Gooeys (GOO) Information GOO is the primary token used in the game Gooeys! Gooeys is a Play-To-Earn game from the Dogira Studios team, featuring a fully tokenized economy – where everything from your in-game characters to quest rewards are fully on-chain, and tradable on popular platforms such as OpenSea. Gooeys is secured by Chainlink VRF, ensuring that all random rolls such as character/NFT Generation and Quest Rewards are on-chain, and provably fair. Official Website: https://gooeys.io/ Whitepaper: https://dogira.gitbook.io/goobook/ Buy GOO Now!

Gooeys (GOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gooeys (GOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.39B $ 8.39B $ 8.39B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.47K $ 14.47K $ 14.47K All-Time High: $ 0.00093649 $ 0.00093649 $ 0.00093649 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000109 $ 0.00000109 $ 0.00000109 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Gooeys (GOO) price

Gooeys (GOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gooeys (GOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOO's tokenomics, explore GOO token's live price!

