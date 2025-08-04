Gorbagana Acceleration Price (GOR/ACC)
Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 10.75K USD. GOR/ACC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GOR/ACC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOR/ACC price information.
During today, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gorbagana Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gorbagana Acceleration: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+2.29%
-18.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gorbagana Acceleration is developing the first official launchpad for the Gorbagana Chain, a community-led blockchain initiative that blends the technical infrastructure of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the cultural momentum of internet meme communities. At its core, the project aims to empower users to build and launch their own tokens and applications within an ecosystem that prizes authenticity, humor, and collaborative experimentation. Although it is rooted in the Solana network for now—utilizing the \$gor/acc token for participation and governance—the long-term vision centers on transitioning to the Gorbagana Chain, a fork that retains certain Solana-based conventions while rebranding the ecosystem with its own identity and culture. The project’s unique branding, which includes references to meme figures like Oscar the Grouch, is emblematic of its desire to challenge the polished, corporate image often seen in Web3 ventures. Gorbagana Acceleration adopts a grassroots, bottom-up development model. Rather than relying on venture capital, influencer promotions, or algorithm-driven hype cycles, the team emphasizes organic growth through direct community involvement. Information is shared transparently through social platforms like Twitter and live Spaces, and the roadmap is iterated openly in response to user feedback. This approach deliberately distances the project from the typical crypto launch tactics—avoiding clickbait, private presales, and aggressive shilling—in favor of cultivating a genuine, self-sustaining community focused on building practical tools and cultural relevance from the ground up.
Understanding the tokenomics of Gorbagana Acceleration (GOR/ACC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOR/ACC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
