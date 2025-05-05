Grade Price (GRD)
The live price of Grade (GRD) today is 9.99 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Grade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.84K USD
- Grade price change within the day is +35.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Grade to USD was $ +2.59.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grade to USD was $ -8.9485784640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grade to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.59
|+35.00%
|30 Days
|$ -8.9485784640
|-89.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Grade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+35.00%
+42.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Grade is a utility token at the forefront of cybersecurity and blockchain innovation. Empowering a community of bug bounty enthusiasts, coders, and security advocates, Grade is on a mission to make Web3 a safer place for all. Grade stands out in the blockchain and cybersecurity landscape due to its unique combination of features and values. Here are some aspects that make Grade unique: Community-Driven Approach: Grade is built on a strong community of like-minded individuals, including hackers, coders, users, and enthusiasts. This collective effort fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where the community actively contributes to enhancing blockchain security. Focus on Web3 Security: Grade is specifically dedicated to making Web3 a safer place. With a targeted focus on blockchain security and protection against phishing and other security issues, Gradecoin addresses critical concerns in the decentralized ecosystem. Bug Bounty Program: Grade's bug bounty program plays a significant role in its distinctiveness. By incentivizing participants who discover vulnerabilities, the platform encourages experts to actively contribute to the identification and resolution of potential threats. Utility Token for Cybersecurity: As a utility token, Grade serves a practical purpose within the cybersecurity domain. It enables users to participate in the bug bounty program, access services, and fuel the ecosystem, making it a valuable and practical asset. Passionate Founders and Team: The driving force behind Grade is its passionate and dedicated founders and team members. Their commitment to the mission of creating a secure Web3 and protecting users from security risks sets Grade apart. Empowering Decentralized Security: Grade empowers the community to actively participate in decentralized security measures. It enables individuals to contribute to the project's success, reinforcing the core principles of decentralization. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Grade embraces innovation and continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity space. This commitment to progress makes Gradecoin dynamic and adaptive.
