Launched in November 2022, Gram Platinum Token (GRAMP) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of platinum. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by platinum on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of platinum. For every GRAMP created, an equivalent amount of physical platinum is held as collateral in the company's reserves.
GRAMP provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike platinum transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMP transactions.
GRAMP transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMP tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions.
GRAMP is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process.
As the demand for GRAMP tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of platinum to its reserves for each GRAMP token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of platinum and GRAMP is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand.
And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of GRAMP tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMP and the gram of platinum. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMP is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of platinum.
Gram Platinum (GRAMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gram Platinum (GRAMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gram Platinum (GRAMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gram Platinum (GRAMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRAMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRAMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.