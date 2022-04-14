Green Bitcoin (GBTC) Information

Green Bitcoin – The Eco-Friendly Alternative

##What is Green Bitcoin ($GBTC)?

Green Bitcoin is a new cryptocurrency that allows holders to stake their tokens utilizing the revolutionary Gamified Green Staking mechanic. During the presale, Green Bitcoin can be staked for large rewards, and once the token is launched after the presale, holders can predict the price of Bitcoin for even MORE rewards.

##Is Green Bitcoin Eco-Friendly?

Yes! Green Bitcoin utilizes 10,000 times LESS energy than traditional Bitcoin. Green Bitcoin is on the energy-efficient Ethereum Blockchain which reduces the energy consumption of $GBTC to almost zero. If you care about the planet, then Green Bitcoin is for you.