Green Bitcoin – The Eco-Friendly Alternative
##What is Green Bitcoin ($GBTC)?
Green Bitcoin is a new cryptocurrency that allows holders to stake their tokens utilizing the revolutionary Gamified Green Staking mechanic. During the presale, Green Bitcoin can be staked for large rewards, and once the token is launched after the presale, holders can predict the price of Bitcoin for even MORE rewards.
##Is Green Bitcoin Eco-Friendly?
Yes! Green Bitcoin utilizes 10,000 times LESS energy than traditional Bitcoin. Green Bitcoin is on the energy-efficient Ethereum Blockchain which reduces the energy consumption of $GBTC to almost zero. If you care about the planet, then Green Bitcoin is for you.
Green Bitcoin (GBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Green Bitcoin (GBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GBTC's tokenomics, explore GBTC token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.