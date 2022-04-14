Green Life Energy (GLE) Information

Green Life Energy Global (GLE) is a community token that allows users to make payments based on renewable energy and recycling products and services, share assets, and send money between friends and family.

A crypto-based token on renewable energy and recycling, GLE is about bringing the blockchain a bit further not just only creating the next big crypto asset, but also changing the whole financial sector on energy and recycling payments. Imagine a world where everything is powered by renewable energy? This is what we are building.

Use Cases: Crypto Miners and Household’s renewable energy power supply (Bill payments in GLE), GLE Wallet, Payments of Renewable Energy and Recycling Products and Services.