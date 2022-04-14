Green Life Energy (GLE) Tokenomics
Green Life Energy (GLE) Information
Green Life Energy Global (GLE) is a community token that allows users to make payments based on renewable energy and recycling products and services, share assets, and send money between friends and family.
A crypto-based token on renewable energy and recycling, GLE is about bringing the blockchain a bit further not just only creating the next big crypto asset, but also changing the whole financial sector on energy and recycling payments. Imagine a world where everything is powered by renewable energy? This is what we are building.
Use Cases: Crypto Miners and Household’s renewable energy power supply (Bill payments in GLE), GLE Wallet, Payments of Renewable Energy and Recycling Products and Services.
Green Life Energy (GLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Green Life Energy (GLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Green Life Energy (GLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Green Life Energy (GLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GLE's tokenomics, explore GLE token's live price!
GLE Price Prediction
Want to know where GLE might be heading? Our GLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.