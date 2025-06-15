Green RWA Price (GREEN)
The live price of Green RWA (GREEN) today is 0.00045114 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 451.14K USD. GREEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Green RWA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Green RWA price change within the day is -1.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Green RWA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Green RWA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Green RWA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Green RWA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Green RWA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-1.64%
-43.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GREEN ($GREEN) combines advanced AI with blockchain technology to revolutionize real estate investment for global retail and institutional investors. Founded in 2024, GREEN is revolutionizing real estate investment by leveraging cutting-edge technology to democratize access to premium global properties. Our platform combines AI-driven analytics, blockchain transparency, and innovative financial models to create unparalleled investment opportunities. Our Platform The GREEN ecosystem integrates several advanced technologies to create a comprehensive investment platform that outperforms traditional real estate instruments. AI-Powered Analysis Our proprietary AI can analyze thousands of properties in real-time to identify the highest potential investments across global markets. Fractional Ownership Tokenization allows investors to own portions of premium properties through our blockchain platform. Decentralized Governance GREEN DAO enables token holders to participate in key investment decisions and platform development. Liquidity Solutions Our innovative token model provides liquidity typically unavailable in traditional real estate investments, with no minimum investment barriers.
