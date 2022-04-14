GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Tokenomics
GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Information
What is the project about?
GEC environmental is coin original mechanism 1⃣Total amount: 550 million Mining pool: 505 million Circulation: 45 million Opening: 0.001U online, tax 2% Automatically zero tax after 180 days if permission is lost
What makes your project unique?
Mining: Mining is halved every 90 days: The first phase is 200,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The second phase is 100,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The third phase is 50,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fourth phase is 25,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fifth period of 12,500 to the Nth period are all 12,500/day (no longer halved) After adding the Lp pool, you can participate in mining and can mine for a total of 105 years.
Add pool: PancakeSwap[Pancake]V2 Pool Before USDT--After GEC
Adding to the Lp pool is tax-free, and you can participate in the next round of mining dividends after 12 hours Contract The contract does not leave a whitelist function and automatically runs the mining mechanism.
History of your project.
Slippage: There is a 2% slippage in buying and selling, and everything is automatically destroyed. The slippage in the first and second periods remains unchanged at 2%. Starting from the third period (day 180), the slippage is automatically reduced to 0.
GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
