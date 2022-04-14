GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) Tokenomics

GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) Information

GreenRadarAI is an advanced AI-powered analytics platform built on the Ethereum network that empowers traders to track, analyze, and interpret the movements of smart money with precision. By merging the transparency of blockchain data with the intelligence of cutting-edge AI models, GreenRadarAI transforms raw on-chain activity into actionable insights that traders can actually use. The platform goes beyond simply displaying transactions—it highlights patterns, detects market shifts, and provides predictive signals designed to help users make faster and more informed decisions. Whether you are a retail trader seeking to follow institutional trends or a professional investor looking to optimize your strategies, GreenRadarAI enhances decision-making, reduces risks, and identifies opportunities before they become obvious to the wider market. This combination of AI, blockchain, and trader-focused tools positions GreenRadarAI as a unique solution that bridges the gap between raw blockchain transparency and actionable trading intelligence.

Official Website:
https://greenradarai.com

GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.91K
$ 26.91K$ 26.91K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.91K
$ 26.91K$ 26.91K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00872206
$ 0.00872206$ 0.00872206
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002529
$ 0.00002529$ 0.00002529
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GRADARAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GRADARAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GRADARAI's tokenomics, explore GRADARAI token's live price!

GRADARAI Price Prediction

Want to know where GRADARAI might be heading? Our GRADARAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.