GreenRadarAI is an advanced AI-powered analytics platform built on the Ethereum network that empowers traders to track, analyze, and interpret the movements of smart money with precision. By merging the transparency of blockchain data with the intelligence of cutting-edge AI models, GreenRadarAI transforms raw on-chain activity into actionable insights that traders can actually use. The platform goes beyond simply displaying transactions—it highlights patterns, detects market shifts, and provides predictive signals designed to help users make faster and more informed decisions. Whether you are a retail trader seeking to follow institutional trends or a professional investor looking to optimize your strategies, GreenRadarAI enhances decision-making, reduces risks, and identifies opportunities before they become obvious to the wider market. This combination of AI, blockchain, and trader-focused tools positions GreenRadarAI as a unique solution that bridges the gap between raw blockchain transparency and actionable trading intelligence.
GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GreenRadar AI (GRADARAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRADARAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRADARAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GRADARAI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.