GreenZoneX (GZX) Information

GreenZone Foundation,LLc is a recycling company that rewards their customers a trc20 token GreenZoneX (gzx) . Revenue from recycling is put back into GZX to reward those that do their part in keeping our planet clean. We are doing our part to ensure the planet is clean and while demonstrating the power and efficiency of cryptocurrencies. GreenZoneX(GZX) is a way to not only integrate but also educate people as they venture into this new journey of financial independence through the potency of passive income off just recycling.