Discover key insights into GrowSol (GRW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GrowSol (GRW) Information

GrowSol is an innovative token in the Solana network, aiming to redefine passive income in the ecosystem. By holding GrowSol tokens, users can effortlessly accumulate Solana (SOL), making it a valuable utility token.

The Products and Apps around $GRW buyback the native coin, making it the first Sustainable Reward Token.

GrowSol has set 5 key milestones to boost the Solana chain’s growth and support its ecosystem:

Release the custom Reward Token Typescript

Release of GrowBridge: Token Bridge & Swap Made Simple on Telegram

GrowTrade: A fast easy to use, Telegram-based bot

Will dive deep into AI. Biggest narrative of crypto right now

Something to look forward to for the long term-holders.