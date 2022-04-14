GrowSol (GRW) Tokenomics

GrowSol (GRW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GrowSol (GRW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
GrowSol (GRW) Information

GrowSol is an innovative token in the Solana network, aiming to redefine passive income in the ecosystem. By holding GrowSol tokens, users can effortlessly accumulate Solana (SOL), making it a valuable utility token.

The Products and Apps around $GRW buyback the native coin, making it the first Sustainable Reward Token.

GrowSol has set 5 key milestones to boost the Solana chain’s growth and support its ecosystem:

  • Release the custom Reward Token Typescript
  • Release of GrowBridge: Token Bridge & Swap Made Simple on Telegram
  • GrowTrade: A fast easy to use, Telegram-based bot
  • Will dive deep into AI. Biggest narrative of crypto right now
  • Something to look forward to for the long term-holders.

Official Website:
https://www.growsol.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.growsol.io/docs

GrowSol (GRW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GrowSol (GRW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.00K
$ 7.00K$ 7.00K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

GrowSol (GRW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GrowSol (GRW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GRW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GRW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

GRW Price Prediction

Want to know where GRW might be heading? Our GRW price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.