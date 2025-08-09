What is Guardian Golden Ball (GBT)

Experience the revolution of football in the metaverse with Guardian Golden Ball (GBT). Guardian Golden Ball is transforming the way fans engage with football by combining the excitement of the sport with the possibilities of blockchain technology. Through virtual stadiums, collectible NFTs, and immersive digital experiences, GBT brings football into the metaverse. Fans can own virtual stadiums, participate in exclusive events, and build their collections of unique digital assets. Our mission is to reshape the football industry by enhancing fan interaction, ownership, and participation using Web3 technology. Join us in building the next generation of football entertainment on-chain.

