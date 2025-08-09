Guardian Golden Ball Price (GBT)
Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) is currently trading at 0.00619826 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GBT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Guardian Golden Ball to USD was $ +0.0001319.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guardian Golden Ball to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guardian Golden Ball to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guardian Golden Ball to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001319
|+2.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Guardian Golden Ball: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
+2.17%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Experience the revolution of football in the metaverse with Guardian Golden Ball (GBT). Guardian Golden Ball is transforming the way fans engage with football by combining the excitement of the sport with the possibilities of blockchain technology. Through virtual stadiums, collectible NFTs, and immersive digital experiences, GBT brings football into the metaverse. Fans can own virtual stadiums, participate in exclusive events, and build their collections of unique digital assets. Our mission is to reshape the football industry by enhancing fan interaction, ownership, and participation using Web3 technology. Join us in building the next generation of football entertainment on-chain.
