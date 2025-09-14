More About GUDOS

GuaridOS Logo

GuaridOS Price (GUDOS)

Unlisted

1 GUDOS to USD Live Price:

$0.00019801
$0.00019801$0.00019801
-35.80%1D
mexc
USD
GuaridOS (GUDOS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-14 13:38:55 (UTC+8)

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00014817
$ 0.00014817$ 0.00014817
24H Low
$ 0.0003734
$ 0.0003734$ 0.0003734
24H High

$ 0.00014817
$ 0.00014817$ 0.00014817

$ 0.0003734
$ 0.0003734$ 0.0003734

$ 0.00040615
$ 0.00040615$ 0.00040615

$ 0.00014817
$ 0.00014817$ 0.00014817

+3.34%

-35.90%

--

--

GuaridOS (GUDOS) real-time price is $0.00019806. Over the past 24 hours, GUDOS traded between a low of $ 0.00014817 and a high of $ 0.0003734, showing active market volatility. GUDOS's all-time high price is $ 0.00040615, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00014817.

In terms of short-term performance, GUDOS has changed by +3.34% over the past hour, -35.90% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days.

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 198.06K
$ 198.06K$ 198.06K

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GuaridOS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUDOS is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.06K.

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GuaridOS to USD was $ -0.000110960953886045.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GuaridOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GuaridOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GuaridOS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000110960953886045-35.90%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is GuaridOS (GUDOS)

GuaridOS is a Web3 security and productivity suite built on top of Flux’s decentralized infrastructure. It combines encrypted communication, storage, identity, and financial tools into one unified platform. Users can access features such as secure mail, decentralized drive, calendar, authenticator, VPN, vault, password manager, payments, and chat — all designed with privacy and resilience in mind. By leveraging Flux nodes for compute and storage, GuaridOS eliminates reliance on centralized servers and reduces single points of failure. The project’s goal is to provide a censorship-resistant and privacy-first alternative to traditional digital services, giving individuals and organizations more control over their data and digital identity.

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Resource

GuaridOS Price Prediction (USD)

GUDOS to Local Currencies

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GuaridOS (GUDOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUDOS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GuaridOS (GUDOS)

How much is GuaridOS (GUDOS) worth today?
The live GUDOS price in USD is 0.00019806 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GUDOS to USD price?
The current price of GUDOS to USD is $ 0.00019806. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GuaridOS?
The market cap for GUDOS is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GUDOS?
The circulating supply of GUDOS is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GUDOS?
GUDOS achieved an ATH price of 0.00040615 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GUDOS?
GUDOS saw an ATL price of 0.00014817 USD.
What is the trading volume of GUDOS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GUDOS is -- USD.
Will GUDOS go higher this year?
GUDOS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GUDOS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-14 13:38:55 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

