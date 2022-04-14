Guzzler (GZLR) Tokenomics
Guzzler (GZLR) Information
GZLR is the official creator of customizable and operable nfts for your journey through the metaverse.
The cars are nfts The wheels are nfts The body kits are nfts. The performance parts are nfts. Buy some rare wheels. Install them. Re-mint your nft. Create the most unique car in the metaverse. Get tired of your wheels? Take them off and sell them.
Conquer single player with multiple accounts and sell your car creations. Stake your tokens to earn performance part nfts. Stake lots of tokens and open up a garage and sell performance parts nfts.
Eventually go to another open world connect your wallet and drive around in your custom vehicle you have built for the metaverse using the Guzzler engine.
Guzzler (GZLR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guzzler (GZLR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Guzzler (GZLR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Guzzler (GZLR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GZLR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GZLR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GZLR's tokenomics, explore GZLR token's live price!
GZLR Price Prediction
Want to know where GZLR might be heading? Our GZLR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.