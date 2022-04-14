Gyroscope (GYFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gyroscope (GYFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gyroscope (GYFI) Information "Gyroscope is a decentralized protocol which allows the issuance of a fully-backed stablecoin with algorithmic price bounding and all-weather reserves: A fully backed stablecoin: the Gyroscope stablecoin aims at a long-term reserve ratio of 100%, where every unit of stablecoin is backed by 1 USD worth of collateral.

An all-weather reserve: the reserve is a basket of protocol-controlled assets that jointly collateralize the issued stablecoin. Initially most assets will be other stablecoins. The reserve aims to diversify all risks in DeFi to the greatest extent possible. It considers more than just price risk, but also censorship, regulatory, counterparty, oracle and governance risks.

Algorithmic price bounding: Prices for minting and redeeming stablecoins are set algorithmically to balance the goal of maintaining a tight peg with the goal of long-term viability of the project in the face of short-term crises. " Official Website: https://gyro.finance/ Buy GYFI Now!

Gyroscope (GYFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gyroscope (GYFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 13.70M $ 13.70M $ 13.70M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.44M $ 9.44M $ 9.44M All-Time High: $ 4.07 $ 4.07 $ 4.07 All-Time Low: $ 0.482425 $ 0.482425 $ 0.482425 Current Price: $ 0.689192 $ 0.689192 $ 0.689192

Gyroscope (GYFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gyroscope (GYFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GYFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GYFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GYFI's tokenomics, explore GYFI token's live price!

