H2Finance Price (YFIH2)
The live price of H2Finance (YFIH2) today is 0.468632 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YFIH2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key H2Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 182.03 USD
- H2Finance price change within the day is +13.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ +0.054431.
In the past 30 days, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ +0.0823915040.
In the past 60 days, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ +0.0560889707.
In the past 90 days, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ +0.01466139399871453.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.054431
|+13.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0823915040
|+17.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0560889707
|+11.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01466139399871453
|+3.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of H2Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+13.14%
-2.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
From H2. Finance we help energy companies to invest on green energy projects by being supported with our YFIH2 token.
