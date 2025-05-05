Habi Price (HABI)
The live price of Habi (HABI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.06K USD. HABI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Habi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Habi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 991.39M USD
During today, the price change of Habi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Habi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Habi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Habi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Habi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Habi is a project on the Solana blockchain centered around a whimsical flying rabbit named Habi, who embarks on a global adventure driven by his love for music. The project includes the creation of a Music Bot and the exploration of diverse musical cultures worldwide. Habi captures the essence of each locale through photographs, documenting his journey. The project aims to showcase the transformative power of music and Habi's pursuit of the legendary 1 Billion Market Cap, ultimately reflecting on themes of fulfillment and generational wealth.
