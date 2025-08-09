What is Habibi (HABIBI)

$HABIBI is the Official Project of the Habibiz NFT project led by NFT Ramo. A community born from wealth into wealth. Yallah! The Habibiz are pioneers in the space being the first to implement the Whitelist Marketplace and running the Oil Tank which is an incubator for upcoming high potential projects that will have a % minting with our native token $OIL. Habibiz are a family, a group of degens from all ages & nationalities that have come together to find a safe place in the space to make tons of money as we are known as one of the best in the space with our alpha; Amazing culture, you are free to say and do whatever you want within limits & The strength of the community is shown with the constant 1-2% listings from both the Royals & Habibiz collections. We are also about giving back; Habibiz have many IRL stealth drops to charity all over. THE HABIBIZ is a 4,900-piece Animated NFT Collection with only 1% of the collection as Legendary NFTs with utilities such as daily $OIL generation , Alpha, Whitelist spots, and a family. The ROYAL HABIBIZ The Royal Habibiz are a 312 Fully Animated 1/1 Collection on the ETH Blockchain that come with unlimited utilities such as: 12k $OIL a day Claim 400k $OIL worth of WLs a month after being staked for 30 days REVIVE THE DEAD: You can mint back 1 Habibi every month with x number of $OIL IRL Discounts, Our Partner the last hopium is giving the royals unlimited-use discounts at 14 Five star hotels Worldwirde.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Habibi (HABIBI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Habibi (HABIBI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Habibi (HABIBI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HABIBI token's extensive tokenomics now!