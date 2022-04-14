HachikoInu (INU) Tokenomics
Hachiko INU is a decentralized exchange based token. Hachiko Exchange.com is the home for the Hachiko INU token and allows high-yield staking with 35% APY being offered until 12-31-2023.
Hachiko INU is a Token based on the famous story of Hachiko the loyal Akita, memorialized by the 2009 Movie Hachi: “A Dog’s Tale” Starring Richard Gere & Joan Allen.
As such, the token rewards loyalty which is why 5% of all transactions go to their holders. Such a high percentage rate is rare, but we want to support the holders of these tokens. Hachiko INU is very safe with more than 80% of total supply having been sent to the Dead/Burn wallet.
In addition, the contract has been renounced to add to investor safety. We’ve also been audited by TechRate and the Token Sniffer website which gives us a very high score to the the tokenomics.
Hachiko INU is currently in stage 5 of 6 of it’s roadmap. It further plans to create a mobile app for the Hachiko Exchange that will make crypto trading easily accessible from all devices including mobile phones.
HachikoExchange.com is focused on the starting of tokens with its launchpad, introducing brand new tokens to the public and also offering extra services such as airdrops and staking.
Hachiko INU is one of the 3 Pillars of the Hachiko INU Ecosystem. The Pillars are more specifically the Hachiko Exchange and it’s Exchange based token Hachiko INU, Pension Plan an Ethereum based rewards Token and the USA Token and it’s NFT’s.
Understanding the tokenomics of HachikoInu (INU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
