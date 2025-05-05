HACK Price ($HACK)
The live price of HACK ($HACK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.43K USD. $HACK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HACK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- HACK price change within the day is +1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 888.88M USD
During today, the price change of HACK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HACK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HACK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HACK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+24.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HACK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+1.31%
-4.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hakoiri an SPL-404 project built on Solana, stands at the forefront of the NFT revolution. In collaboration with industry giants like Magic Eden, Mutant Labs, and renowned brands like Smiley, Hakoiri promises an immersive experience like no other. Our goal is to become one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies worldwide. Therefore, our next step is to demonstrate to everyone the great potential of a community-driven cryptocurrency, developing protocols and adding value around the $HACK token.
