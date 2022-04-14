Haku Ryujin (HAKU) Tokenomics
Haku Ryujin on Solana weaves its narrative from the rich tapestry of Eastern mythology, connecting holders to timeless stories of dragons, gods, and the harmonious balance of nature. $HAKU transforms into a digital talisman within the Solana blockchain The White Dragon, being a symbol of purity, aligns with the idea of renewal and fresh beginnings. The Year of the Dragon is often considered a period of transformation and new opportunities. The white color symbolizes a clean slate, providing a chance for individuals to start afresh with a sense of purity and positivity. Haku Ryujin token enabling a dual benefit for both users and creators. Ultimately, we aspire to become a globally influential comic alliance platform, driving the worldwide comic industry, and pioneering a diverse ecosystem for comic-related enterprises. We will initiate from South Korea and Japan, expand across Asia, and further into Europe and America, ensuring widespread exposure for the platform. The MEME token will primarily serve various functions on the blockchain comic platform, including payments, incentives, and rewards, among other multifaceted applications.
Understanding the tokenomics of Haku Ryujin (HAKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HAKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HAKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
