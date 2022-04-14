HALO Network (HO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into HALO Network (HO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
HALO Network (HO) Information

HALO NETWORK provides one stop integration of DeFi application level with decentralized, energy efficient and low-cost transaction structure with traditional financial instruments.

HALO is dedicated in creating a highly efficient and modular DEFI base layer as below: • On the basis of large-scale DEFI application scenario, the HPOS block generation rate is faster than the Ethernet time, about 5 seconds or less, and it can handle more than 1000 transactions per second with multi-node cluster. • HALO SWAP adopts innovative transaction management with bimodal liquidity: -Optimized AMM liquidity management with constant product market making x*y=k; -Implement HMM trading model to improve price acquisition accuracy and capital efficiency. • Proposed a lower cost and more efficient cross-chain intermediate solution based on the EVM smart contract engine. • Constructed with decentralized oracle machine, providing the most extensive oracle machine data source support, supporting on-chain aggregation and off-chain price aggregation, providing extensive quotation model, including quartile price, average price, and optimal price, TWAP, and credit price.

Official Website:
https://www.halo.land/

HALO Network (HO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for HALO Network (HO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M$ 21.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 118.06K
$ 118.06K$ 118.06K
All-Time High:
$ 8.38
$ 8.38$ 8.38
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00559478
$ 0.00559478$ 0.00559478
Current Price:
$ 0.0056221
$ 0.0056221$ 0.0056221

HALO Network (HO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of HALO Network (HO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HO's tokenomics, explore HO token's live price!

HO Price Prediction

Want to know where HO might be heading? Our HO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.