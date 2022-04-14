HALO Network (HO) Information

HALO NETWORK provides one stop integration of DeFi application level with decentralized, energy efficient and low-cost transaction structure with traditional financial instruments.

HALO is dedicated in creating a highly efficient and modular DEFI base layer as below: • On the basis of large-scale DEFI application scenario, the HPOS block generation rate is faster than the Ethernet time, about 5 seconds or less, and it can handle more than 1000 transactions per second with multi-node cluster. • HALO SWAP adopts innovative transaction management with bimodal liquidity: -Optimized AMM liquidity management with constant product market making x*y=k; -Implement HMM trading model to improve price acquisition accuracy and capital efficiency. • Proposed a lower cost and more efficient cross-chain intermediate solution based on the EVM smart contract engine. • Constructed with decentralized oracle machine, providing the most extensive oracle machine data source support, supporting on-chain aggregation and off-chain price aggregation, providing extensive quotation model, including quartile price, average price, and optimal price, TWAP, and credit price.