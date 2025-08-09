What is Happy Balloon Dog (HBD)

Happy Balloon Dog is a meme and tap-2-earn hybrid. Users are able to earn points which will be converted into HBD tokens. On top of both meme and a simple token earning structure, the HBD economy will be greater and its ecosystem within Ton blockchain will expand as it grows. Currently, HBD bot is loved by hundreds of thousands of users around the world. The project began in January 2025. We developed a Tap to Earn dApp, along with TASK and a referral program. In February 2025, we launched a game and secured over 100,000 users, establishing our presence within the TON blockchain ecosystem. In April 2025, we conducted an airdrop and simultaneously listed on a centralized exchange.

Happy Balloon Dog (HBD) Tokenomics

