Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC) Information Happy-birthday-coin is the digital password currency used by everyone to celebrate each other's birthdays. On the happy birthday platform, users can communicate with friends all over the world, send celebration messages to friends who are about to have a birthday, and send out happy birthday coins as a gift. The currency received as a birthday gift can be used in franchise stores in various countries. You can get the currency accepted as a gift through the happy-birthday-coin platform. Official Website: http://www.happycoinholdings.com/ Buy HBDC Now!

Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 7.70B $ 7.70B $ 7.70B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.29M $ 29.29M $ 29.29M All-Time High: $ 0.301136 $ 0.301136 $ 0.301136 All-Time Low: $ 0.00010013 $ 0.00010013 $ 0.00010013 Current Price: $ 0.00380443 $ 0.00380443 $ 0.00380443 Learn more about Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC) price

Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HBDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HBDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HBDC's tokenomics, explore HBDC token's live price!

