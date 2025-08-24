What is hardwAIre DAO (HARD)

HardwAIre DAO is a community-driven initiative designed to democratize access to high-performance hardware for AI researchers, developers, and pioneers. By leveraging decentralized governance, HardwAIre enables a collaborative and transparent approach to compute resource allocation. The DAO’s mission is to empower innovation, ensuring that hardware access is fair, efficient, and community-governed. Through collective ownership, members influence key decisions, including GPU acquisitions, partnerships, and compute distribution, fostering a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports AI advancements while aligning incentives across all stakeholders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

hardwAIre DAO (HARD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

hardwAIre DAO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will hardwAIre DAO (HARD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your hardwAIre DAO (HARD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for hardwAIre DAO.

Check the hardwAIre DAO price prediction now!

HARD to Local Currencies

Try Converter

hardwAIre DAO (HARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of hardwAIre DAO (HARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About hardwAIre DAO (HARD) How much is hardwAIre DAO (HARD) worth today? The live HARD price in USD is 0.00001349 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HARD to USD price? $ 0.00001349 . Check out The current price of HARD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of hardwAIre DAO? The market cap for HARD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HARD? The circulating supply of HARD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HARD? HARD achieved an ATH price of 0.00198511 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HARD? HARD saw an ATL price of 0.00000818 USD . What is the trading volume of HARD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HARD is -- USD . Will HARD go higher this year? HARD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HARD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

hardwAIre DAO (HARD) Important Industry Updates