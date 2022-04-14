Hasbulla Game (HASBULL) Tokenomics
Hasbulla Game (HASBULL) Information
HASBULL is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project centered around the globally recognized internet personality Hasbulla. The project combines entertainment, community engagement, and utility through its flagship feature, the Hasbulla Game. In this play-to-earn game, participants compete to earn points, which can later be converted into $HASBULL tokens.
The purpose of the project is to create a fun and inclusive ecosystem where users can enjoy gaming, interact with the Hasbulla community, and gain tangible rewards. $HASBULL serves as the central token within this ecosystem, offering value both in-game and as a tradable asset. By blending humor, gaming, and blockchain technology, HASBULL aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible and entertaining for a wide audience.
Hasbulla Game (HASBULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
key tokenomics and price data for Hasbulla Game (HASBULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Hasbulla Game (HASBULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hasbulla Game (HASBULL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HASBULL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HASBULL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HASBULL's tokenomics, explore HASBULL token's live price!
