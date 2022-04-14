HashBit (HBIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into HashBit (HBIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
HashBit (HBIT) Information

HBIT is a 100% proof-of-authority cryptocurrency, constructed in open-source EVM Compatible Chain. A total quantity of 50 billion available tokens were distributed in the genesis block. Blocks are generated every 5 seconds, on average, by Validators. Since the full coin supply already exists, Transactions are deemed safe after 10 block confirmations, and HBIT current architecture and block size cap allows for the processing of up to 100000 TPS.

HashBit Blockchain (HBIT) is a EVM Compatible Blockchain, extremely light, fast and simple for any type of integration, be it applications, games, online stores but above all we are working to make it perfect for everyday use, allowing everyone to day to be able to use it quickly and easily, when buying in a store or a simple transfer of coins between two users via their smartphone.

For more details visit - https://hashbit.org

Official Website:
https://hashbit.org/
Whitepaper:
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://hashbit.org/HBIT_white_paper.pdf&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiz8c_lnvn6AhVwhf0HHW3QD6cQFnoECAEQAg&usg=AOvVaw2hkmlCaEPBmC7SWODrMwJs

HashBit (HBIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for HashBit (HBIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 89.99B
$ 89.99B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.26K
$ 5.26K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

HashBit (HBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of HashBit (HBIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HBIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HBIT's tokenomics, explore HBIT token's live price!

