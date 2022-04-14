HashBit (HBIT) Information

HBIT is a 100% proof-of-authority cryptocurrency, constructed in open-source EVM Compatible Chain. A total quantity of 50 billion available tokens were distributed in the genesis block. Blocks are generated every 5 seconds, on average, by Validators. Since the full coin supply already exists, Transactions are deemed safe after 10 block confirmations, and HBIT current architecture and block size cap allows for the processing of up to 100000 TPS.

HashBit Blockchain (HBIT) is a EVM Compatible Blockchain, extremely light, fast and simple for any type of integration, be it applications, games, online stores but above all we are working to make it perfect for everyday use, allowing everyone to day to be able to use it quickly and easily, when buying in a store or a simple transfer of coins between two users via their smartphone.

For more details visit - https://hashbit.org