Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]) Information Official Website: https://hashport.network/ Buy WAVAX[HTS] Now!

Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 6.33K $ 6.33K $ 6.33K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 139.12K $ 139.12K $ 139.12K All-Time High: $ 87.1 $ 87.1 $ 87.1 All-Time Low: $ 14.79 $ 14.79 $ 14.79 Current Price: $ 21.96 $ 21.96 $ 21.96 Learn more about Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]) price

Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hashport Bridged wAVAX (WAVAX[HTS]) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAVAX[HTS] tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAVAX[HTS] tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAVAX[HTS]'s tokenomics, explore WAVAX[HTS] token's live price!

WAVAX[HTS] Price Prediction Want to know where WAVAX[HTS] might be heading? Our WAVAX[HTS] price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAVAX[HTS] token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!