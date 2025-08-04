Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price (HCBBTC)
Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC (HCBBTC) is currently trading at 109,914 USD with a market cap of $ 22.57K USD. HCBBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +18,980.65.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +18,980.65
|+20.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Haven1 Bridged Coinbase Wrapped BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+20.87%
-6.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
hcbBTC is a 1 : 1 Bitcoin-backed wrapped asset native to Haven1. BTC is custodied in a multi-sig address controlled by qualified signatories; minting & burning occur through the Haven1 Canonical Bridge. Each on-chain hcbBTC can be redeemed for one BTC after the required burn proof confirms on L1. The token brings Bitcoin’s store-of-value liquidity to Haven1’s fast, zero-cost smart-contract environment.
