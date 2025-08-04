More About HSETH

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Live Price Chart

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Today

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) is currently trading at 3,667.18 USD with a market cap of $ 37.75K USD. HSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the HSETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HSETH price information.

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ +0.38443.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.38443+0.01%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH)

hsETH is a wrapped, yield-accruing version of ETHx, Stader Labs’ liquid-staking token, issued natively on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. When a user deposits ETH into the on-chain StaderHavenStakingManager contract, that ETH is delegated to Stader’s distributed validator set; the manager receives ETHx on Ethereum main-net and immediately mints an equal amount of hsETH on Haven1. Each hsETH remains fully collateralised 1 : 1 by ETHx held in the manager contract and can be burned to redeem the underlying ETHx (and therefore the staked ETH principal plus staking rewards) at any time. The token brings ETH staking yield to Haven1 while enabling zero gas DeFi, swaps and collateralisation.

