What is Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH)

hsETH is a wrapped, yield-accruing version of ETHx, Stader Labs’ liquid-staking token, issued natively on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. When a user deposits ETH into the on-chain StaderHavenStakingManager contract, that ETH is delegated to Stader’s distributed validator set; the manager receives ETHx on Ethereum main-net and immediately mints an equal amount of hsETH on Haven1. Each hsETH remains fully collateralised 1 : 1 by ETHx held in the manager contract and can be burned to redeem the underlying ETHx (and therefore the staked ETH principal plus staking rewards) at any time. The token brings ETH staking yield to Haven1 while enabling zero gas DeFi, swaps and collateralisation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Resource Official Website

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HSETH token's extensive tokenomics now!