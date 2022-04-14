Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Information hsETH is a wrapped, yield-accruing version of ETHx, Stader Labs’ liquid-staking token, issued natively on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. When a user deposits ETH into the on-chain StaderHavenStakingManager contract, that ETH is delegated to Stader’s distributed validator set; the manager receives ETHx on Ethereum main-net and immediately mints an equal amount of hsETH on Haven1. Each hsETH remains fully collateralised 1 : 1 by ETHx held in the manager contract and can be burned to redeem the underlying ETHx (and therefore the staked ETH principal plus staking rewards) at any time. The token brings ETH staking yield to Haven1 while enabling zero gas DeFi, swaps and collateralisation. Official Website: https://www.haven1.org Buy HSETH Now!

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.85K $ 38.85K $ 38.85K Total Supply: $ 10.34 $ 10.34 $ 10.34 Circulating Supply: $ 10.34 $ 10.34 $ 10.34 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.85K $ 38.85K $ 38.85K All-Time High: $ 3,984.52 $ 3,984.52 $ 3,984.52 All-Time Low: $ 2,728.41 $ 2,728.41 $ 2,728.41 Current Price: $ 3,757.9 $ 3,757.9 $ 3,757.9 Learn more about Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) price

Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Haven1 Bridged Staked ETH (HSETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HSETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HSETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HSETH's tokenomics, explore HSETH token's live price!

HSETH Price Prediction Want to know where HSETH might be heading? Our HSETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HSETH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!