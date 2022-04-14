Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH) Information hETH is a wrapped representation of native Ether (ETH) that circulates on the Haven1 Layer-1 network. It is minted when users lock ETH in Haven1's audited Canonical Bridge on Ethereum Mainnet and receive an equal amount of hETH on Haven1. The bridge maintains a transparent 1 : 1 backing, enabling holders to redeem hETH for ETH at any time. By porting ETH liquidity into Haven1, hETH powers DeFi trading and staking within an EVM-equivalent, zero-fee environment. Official Website: https://www.haven1.org

Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 231.83K $ 231.83K $ 231.83K Total Supply: $ 64.16 $ 64.16 $ 64.16 Circulating Supply: $ 64.16 $ 64.16 $ 64.16 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 231.83K $ 231.83K $ 231.83K All-Time High: $ 3,883.44 $ 3,883.44 $ 3,883.44 All-Time Low: $ 2,573.99 $ 2,573.99 $ 2,573.99 Current Price: $ 3,613.86 $ 3,613.86 $ 3,613.86 Learn more about Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH) price

Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Haven1 Bridged Wrapped ETH (HETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HETH's tokenomics, explore HETH token's live price!

