Healthmedi (HMD) Information Healthmedi is a blockchain-based global medical tourism plastic surgery platform. Healthmedi has abundant experience and infrastructure in medical management and medical tourism business. 350 plastic surgery contracts. HMD coin payment service implemented in many hospitals. Attracting medical tourists through youtube bbeutv video content. HMD payment service without currency exchange for foreign patients. Based on the plastic surgery o2o service quid app, we are creating a coin ecosystem where patients and hospitals can receive compensation and profits together. Official Website: https://healthmedi.io Whitepaper: https://healthmedi.io/paper/HealthMediMedicalTourism_en.pdf Buy HMD Now!

Healthmedi (HMD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Healthmedi (HMD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.90M $ 9.90M $ 9.90M All-Time High: $ 0.00209576 $ 0.00209576 $ 0.00209576 All-Time Low: $ 0.00090702 $ 0.00090702 $ 0.00090702 Current Price: $ 0.00098995 $ 0.00098995 $ 0.00098995 Learn more about Healthmedi (HMD) price

Healthmedi (HMD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Healthmedi (HMD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HMD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HMD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HMD's tokenomics, explore HMD token's live price!

