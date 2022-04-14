Hectic Turkey (HECT) Information

What is the project about? Hectic Turkey is a Crypto Memecoin utility token attributed to the utter hecticness of the Hectic Turkey with automated buy-back & burns leading to everlasting price appreciation of the $HECT token.

What makes your project unique? The World’s First Next Generation Memecoin with Utility. Hectic Turkey is an everlasting buy-back & burn crypto protocol which buys back & burns tokens via every Pancake Swap trade automatically. Burning tokens reduces the supply and over time, your $HECT tokens become more valuable through greater scarcity. Just hold $HECT tokens in your wallet and watch as your crypto $HECT increases in value!

History of your project. Launched on March 2024 and has done more than $900k in volume, 700+ holders and 2000+ transactions on the Binance Smart Chain Network

What’s next for your project? HECT's Future plans include a marketing campaign followed by airdrops for the community and others which can be viewed on our roadmap which can be seen on our website including further expansion and acquisitions into 2025.

What can your token be used for? The Token can be used for Trading and ownership rights to dividend payouts from our future project expansions.