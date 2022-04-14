HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE) Information HEDGE is the first web3 decentralized hedge fund on the Solana blockchain. A 5% transfer fee contributes to the Assets Under Management (AUM) account, providing liquidity on DeFi AMMs like Radyum and Orca. Generated fees from managing these LP positions are distributed to eligible HEDGE holders. Following a community-driven model, the team currently oversees LP management, with plans for DAO governance in the future, aiming for complete decentralization. Official Website: https://hedgefi.app/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hedgefi.app/welcome/welcome-to-hedgefi Buy HEDGE Now!

HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.95K $ 37.95K $ 37.95K All-Time High: $ 0.00743019 $ 0.00743019 $ 0.00743019 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00037948 $ 0.00037948 $ 0.00037948 Learn more about HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE) price

HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HEDGE on Sol (HEDGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HEDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HEDGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HEDGE's tokenomics, explore HEDGE token's live price!

HEDGE Price Prediction Want to know where HEDGE might be heading? Our HEDGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HEDGE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!