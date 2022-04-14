HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tokenomics
HedgeTrade (HEDG) Information
HedgeTrade is a decentralized prediction market focused on a wide variety of financial assets. Trade predictions can then be purchased using the HEDG token for users to replicate and learn from.
Correct trade predictions award the trade predictor with the HEDG tokens originally put forth by those individuals who purchased that prediction originally through the marketplace.
Incorrect trade predictions see the HEDG tokens used to buy that prediction returned to the original buyer(s).
HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HedgeTrade (HEDG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HEDG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HEDG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HEDG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
