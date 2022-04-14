HelpKidz Coin (HKC) Tokenomics
The HelpKidz Coin is a crypto project that aims to help children’s institutions and children with disabilities. How? The $HKC cryptocurrency buyers support these charitable causes with every purchase. So, once enough funds have accumulated for donation, the monetary amounts are put directly into a relevant project. Also, the HelpKidz Coin’s supply equals 1 billion, with a 1% allocated to the burn address.
HKC is the BEP20 (BSC) token that’s compatible with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and provides easy integration. Besides, this cryptocurrency has an 8% taxation rate. So, the smart contract automatically deducts eight percent from each transaction and allocates it as follows. 3% goes to the rewards for holders. Also, 2% goes to the charity and the same amount to the liquidity pool. The rest 1% goes to the burning wallet.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HKC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HKC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
