HelpKidz Coin (HKC) Information

The HelpKidz Coin is a crypto project that aims to help children’s institutions and children with disabilities. How? The $HKC cryptocurrency buyers support these charitable causes with every purchase. So, once enough funds have accumulated for donation, the monetary amounts are put directly into a relevant project. Also, the HelpKidz Coin’s supply equals 1 billion, with a 1% allocated to the burn address.

HKC is the BEP20 (BSC) token that’s compatible with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and provides easy integration. Besides, this cryptocurrency has an 8% taxation rate. So, the smart contract automatically deducts eight percent from each transaction and allocates it as follows. 3% goes to the rewards for holders. Also, 2% goes to the charity and the same amount to the liquidity pool. The rest 1% goes to the burning wallet.