Hermes DAO Price (HMX)
The live price of Hermes DAO (HMX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 49.20K USD. HMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hermes DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Hermes DAO price change within the day is -0.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Hermes DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hermes DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hermes DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hermes DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+101.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+66.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hermes DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.29%
+5.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hermes DAO is a decentralized fund for investments in crypto assets (tokens, coins, NFTs...) managed by Hermes DAO Parliament and the community. Hermes DAO priority is constant and stable income that will be distributed in the form of passive income to HMX liquidity providers and stakers. The goal is to distribute 65% of the profit from each share and use 35% for new investments. 65% of the generated income from investments goes to HMX liquidity providers and stakers in the form of rewards. Using a governance platform, the community will decide in what form the rewards from the income will be distributed. Users are able to farm multiple rewards tokens with the same liquidity. Governance platform is a tool for implementing the concept of decentralization in Hermes DAO. Any holder who has Hermes (HMX) tokens above a set limit will be able to create a poll. Likewise, each voter who has Hermes (HMX) tokens above a set minimum, has the same voting power as anyone else.
