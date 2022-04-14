Hermes DAO (HMX) Tokenomics
Hermes DAO is a decentralized fund for investments in crypto assets (tokens, coins, NFTs...) managed by Hermes DAO Parliament and the community. Hermes DAO priority is constant and stable income that will be distributed in the form of passive income to HMX liquidity providers and stakers. The goal is to distribute 65% of the profit from each share and use 35% for new investments. 65% of the generated income from investments goes to HMX liquidity providers and stakers in the form of rewards. Using a governance platform, the community will decide in what form the rewards from the income will be distributed. Users are able to farm multiple rewards tokens with the same liquidity. Governance platform is a tool for implementing the concept of decentralization in Hermes DAO. Any holder who has Hermes (HMX) tokens above a set limit will be able to create a poll. Likewise, each voter who has Hermes (HMX) tokens above a set minimum, has the same voting power as anyone else.
Hermes DAO (HMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hermes DAO (HMX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
