Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH) Information Hinkal is an institutional-grade Shared Privacy Layer enabling anonymity staking and confidential cross-chain transactions. Users can store assets and execute cross-chain transactions across DeFi markets without compromising privacy or compliance. They are also incentivized to increase the Shared Privacy Pool by staking their assets. In return, they receive rewards and Liquid Privacy Tokens (LPTs) representing their staked assets that can be used for further strategies. Official Website: https://hinkal.pro/ Whitepaper: https://hinkal-team.gitbook.io/hinkal

Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.13K $ 1.13K $ 1.13K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.93M $ 3.93M $ 3.93M All-Time High: $ 3,941.75 $ 3,941.75 $ 3,941.75 All-Time Low: $ 1,572.38 $ 1,572.38 $ 1,572.38 Current Price: $ 3,492.34 $ 3,492.34 $ 3,492.34 Learn more about Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH) price

Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HETH's tokenomics, explore HETH token's live price!

