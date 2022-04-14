HireVibes (VIBES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HireVibes (VIBES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HireVibes (VIBES) Information HireVibes is a Web3 jobs platform and talent infrastructure provider for communities. Using a tokenized referral engine now living on the Stacks blockchain, a Bitcoin side-chain, our users (including HireVibes DAO and transparent charities) have earned $100K+ in crypto rewards from hires generated on the platform to date. With that, HireVibes light clients are used to power job boards and talent databases for communities by aggregating and matching talent with tasks in real-time, optimising their entire ecosystem’s productivity - check out the Stacks job board to see our software in action (https://www.stacks.co/jobs). An on-chain gig economy, NFTCV’s, HireVibes DAO activation and Lightning Network integration are all key milestones on HireVibes near term roadmap. Official Website: https://www.hirevibes.com/ Buy VIBES Now!

HireVibes (VIBES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HireVibes (VIBES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 350.00M $ 350.00M $ 350.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.87K $ 37.87K $ 37.87K All-Time High: $ 0.02109923 $ 0.02109923 $ 0.02109923 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010818 $ 0.00010818 $ 0.00010818 Learn more about HireVibes (VIBES) price

HireVibes (VIBES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HireVibes (VIBES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VIBES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VIBES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VIBES's tokenomics, explore VIBES token's live price!

