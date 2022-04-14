HitChain (HIT) Tokenomics
HitChain (HIT) Information
HitChain is a decentralized and collaborative community built to value developers’ works with a transparent credit system using blockchain technology. It is a community of the developers, by the developers, for the developers. HitChain provides a platform for developers to automatically redeem the value of innovation and creativity with compensation (currency value) and privileges (currency right). The self -governed system will guarantee that each member has the responsibility and right to participate in community decisions.
HitChain community and the platform it runs on will embrace autonomy, democracy, transparency and fairness without any third-party intermediaries or centralized supervision. HitChain members will be among the first developers to recognize the full value of their efforts.
HitChain (HIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HitChain (HIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HitChain (HIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HitChain (HIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
