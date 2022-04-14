Hitmakr (HMKR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hitmakr (HMKR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hitmakr (HMKR) Information Hitmakr is a groundbreaking web3 audio platform token developed on ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the music industry by prioritizing artists' rights, transparency, and fair compensation. Our mission is to empower musicians and content creators, allowing them to take control of their work, maximize revenue, and build a sustainable career in the digital age. Hitmakr is focused on generating value through gating, ownership and licensing. We aim to create a place where creators can generate value through creating audio that their communities can truly own and use. Official Website: https://hitmakr.io/ Whitepaper: https://hitmakr.gitbook.io/hitmakr-whitepaper Buy HMKR Now!

Hitmakr (HMKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hitmakr (HMKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63.12K $ 63.12K $ 63.12K All-Time High: $ 0.00923438 $ 0.00923438 $ 0.00923438 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021041 $ 0.00021041 $ 0.00021041 Learn more about Hitmakr (HMKR) price

Hitmakr (HMKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hitmakr (HMKR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HMKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HMKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HMKR's tokenomics, explore HMKR token's live price!

HMKR Price Prediction Want to know where HMKR might be heading? Our HMKR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HMKR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!