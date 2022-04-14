Discover key insights into hiveWater (HIVEWATER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

hiveWater (HIVEWATER) Information

hiveWater provides scalable & sustainable liquidity for 1Hive's Honey token by serving as a proxy token for liquidity between Honey and other assets.

The token is managed by the hiveWater garden, a DAO governed by HNY<>hiveWater liquidity pool tokens on Honeyswap.